Could Colorado coach Deion Sanders get some recruiting help from Santa Claus?

There's really no hard limit on what you can ask Santa Claus for leading up to Christmas. Lord knows I've had no shortage of out-there requests on my Christmas list over the years (I'll get to one in a minute). But this one, well, this feels new.

Now granted, we're in a new era of college football… one with ever-changing conferences, a brand new Playoff format starting next season, more bowl game opt-outs than ever before, and transfer portal action that is rampant. Maybe it's just a sign of changing times in the college sports landscape, but to have Colorado football coach Deion Sanders attempt to utilize X to make a day-late request to Santa Claus for help in the transfer portal, I just never thought that I'd see the day.

Dang, i 👀the portal doing the bank-head bounce. Just when I thought Santa was on his way back to the North Pole he dipped off. Santa please drop another DT, CB ,LB & 1 more Pass Rusher to Boulder. I BELIEVE Santa I BELIEVE ! #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 26, 2023

I remember when I was a kid, maybe eight years old — and I swear to God this is a true story — my Christmas list included about a half dozen different Super Bowls that I wanted on VHS tapes. We're talking the iconic ones, like Super Bowl I (the first one), Super Bowl III (Joe Namath's guarantee), Super Bowl X (the first Cowboys/Steelers Super Bowl matchup), and Super Bowl XX (the one and only Super Bowl my Chicago Bears have been in). Again, this is a completely true story. I got one of those games for Christmas — the '85 Bears 46-10 drubbing over the Patriots — and was told by my parents “That's a lot of games to ask for, Santa could only bring you one.”

I could say the same thing to Deion Sanders, and for what it's worth, I got my Christmas list done well before Christmas Day. Coach Prime is not just asking for one player to head his way in the transfer portal. No, he's asking for an entire defense in the transfer portal, and is expecting Santa to come through just because he typed out “I BELIEVE” in all caps. I mean, sure, it's worth a shot, but I think this might sit outside of Santa's jurisdiction, unless that is, his elves have gotten into cloning on top of toy making, in which case, all bets are off.