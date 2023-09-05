The incredible Colorado football 45-42 upset win over No. 17 TCU in took over the headlines this past weekend, and is now making its impact on ticket sales.

The Deion Sanders' effect in Colorado is now in full force. Not only did Colorado football draw in way more coverage this offseason than in recent years, tons of fans packed the TCU stadium beyond its capacity to watch these two teams face off.

“The game set an attendance record for TCU — more than 53,000 fans packed into the school’s stadium, which has an official capacity of 46,000. And that just might become a trend this fall,” via David Rumsey of Front Office Sports.

With the Buffaloes first home game approaching versus Nebraska, the ticket prices are climbing. If Colorado continues to play like they did against TCU, the Buffaloes should expect to see high — if not record setting — attendance at the stadium this year.

“Ticket prices for Colorado’s home opener against Nebraska this coming Saturday were already soaring. Now, the cheapest ticket on StubHub to the sold-out game is more than $400. Just last week, that was the average resale ticket price for Colorado-Nebraska.”

What's so impressive about Colorado football is they have the star power to continue drawing in huge attendance. Outside of coach Deion Sanders, players including Travis Hunter, Dylan Edwards, and Shedeur Sanders all put up amazing games and made their names known across the college football landscape. With a NFL Hall of Fame coach with the personality of Sanders, and a bunch of talented players, don't be surprised if these ticket prices continue to climb as the season continues.