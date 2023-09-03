Colorado football coach Deion Sanders delivered the game of his coaching life on Saturday, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in a massive upset on the road as 20-point underdogs.

Deion has been extremely confident in the lead up to his debut with the Buffaloes after getting hired last winter, and he has already started delivering on his tough talk with the victory. He previously challenged the doubters to bet all the money against him, but his pregame speech showed he wasn't even worried about his critics.

“It's not about them, it's about us,” Sanders told his team in the locker room, per CBS Sports. “This has nothing to do with [TCU], this is about us. This ain't got nothing to with the naysayers, the unbelievers, the haters or the doubters, this is about us. … We ain't got tomorrow, we've got now. We ain't got next, we've got now. We ain't comin' no more.”

It certainly was about the Buffs on Saturday, with the offense stealing the show. Led by Deion's son Shedeur at QB, who set a school record for most passing yards in a single game with 510 against the reigning College Football Playoff runner-ups.

Two-way star Travis Hunter, who also followed Sanders from Jackson State, shined in his debut on both sides of the ball. He had a critical touchdown-saving INT, and added a casual 119 receiving yards on the other side.

Coach Prime will hope he can keep the momentum going in the right direction when the Buffaloes take on Nebraska in Week 2. They certainly caught the attention of Vegas, who flipped them from a 7-point underdog to a slight favorite in the clash of new head coaches.