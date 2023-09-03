Deion Sanders' arrival at the Colorado football program raised a lot of eyebrows. Coach Prime even attracted more doubters when an exodus happened within his watch. He would then end up recruiting a lot of players during the spring to summer which would reinvigorate the squad. Sanders has always had an unconventional method of coaching which a lot of NFL and college football coaches have not cracked the code to. Jim Nagy took notice after their win against the TCU football squad and immediately urged other head honchos to do the same.

The Colorado football squad came in swinging against the Horned Frogs. Deion Sanders played the right schematics coupled with the most electrifying of speeches during their triumph over the TCU football team. This got a lot of media attention and Coach Prime was the middle of it all. One of the most notable names to give his flowers was Jim Nagy.

“Smart college ADs should take notice of what Deion Sanders did at Jackson State and what he appears to be doing at Colorado—immediately bringing swag to a program. The Portal Era is about pulling together a largely new team every year and quickly instilling confidence and culture,” the former NFL scout said about Sanders' fit in this era of college football.

He also dropped the biggest praise for Deion, “ADs need to find head coaches who can do two things at an elite level: recruit and motivate. Think players over plays and inspiration over imagination. Coach Prime is a unique 1-of-1 but he should be the new CFB model. “