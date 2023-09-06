When it to college football coaches, there might be no greater compliment than being compared to Nick Saban. According to former Colorado football star Joe Klatt, a Deion Sanders-Nick Saban comparison is more than appropriate. Klatt was in the booth for Fox during the Colorado football team's upset of TCU, and he believes that Deion Sanders and Nick Saban are wildly similar coaches.

Sanders received a ton of attention in the offseason for the way he completely turned over the Colorado football roster in his first year with the Buffaloes. Klatt said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that massive personnel changes were made because Sanders, like Saban, sets such a high standard for his team.

“He's more like Nick Saban than he is different from Nick Saban,” Klatt told Cowherd Wednesday. “I know that sounds crazy, but it's true.

"He's more like Nick Saban than he is different. I know that sounds crazy, but it's true." — @joelklatt on Coach Prime pic.twitter.com/rV6M55OfU0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 6, 2023

“The reckoning that is every day in each of their programs is really high. The standard that they set and expect from their coaches, their staff, their players is really high. It's what makes it hard to play and coach for Nick Saban.”

Saban and Sanders certainly go about handling the media in different ways. Saban is understated and somewhat boring when talking about Alabama. Sanders' public persona is just the opposite. The Colorado football coach boasts about what his players can do and proceeds to call out those who doubted his team.

If Colorado can have the same kind of success that Alabama has had under Saban, no one will doubt what Sanders can do as an FBS head coach.