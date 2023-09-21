The Colorado football team has been the talk of college football through the first few weeks of the season, and once again, all eyes will be on the Buffaloes this weekend. During the offseason, Colorado brought in Deion Sanders to build the program back up, and he has done a tremendous job so far.

Last year, Colorado football won just one game and finished the season 1-11. It was abysmal, and Deion Sanders was brought in to fix that. He immediately revamped the roster and created an entirely different team compared to what we saw last year in Boulder. Heading into the season, everyone was intrigued by this team and excited to see what Colorado was going to look like in year one of the Deion Sanders era. Week one against TCU, the Buffaloes showed the country that this is a much different program now.

Colorado football was a 20-point underdog going into that week one game and TCU was ranked #17 in the country. Nobody was expecting the Buffaloes to pull out this win, but Deion Sanders and his team showed that they had completely flipped a switch from the previous season.

The Buffaloes backed it up in week two as well with a 36-14 win over Nebraska. The Cornhuskers aren't the greatest team, but that game would've gone very differently with last year's Colorado team. The Buffaloes surged up to #18 in the country before their matchup with Colorado State, but that matchup ended up being a scare. Unlike Colorado's first two games, the Buffaloes were big favorites in this one, but it took double overtime for Colorado to win. That game certainly raised some eyebrows.

Everyone in the college football world is wondering how good Colorado football really is, and we should get some answers this weekend when they play Oregon football. Here are a few concerns for the Buffaloes heading into the game.

The defense

Colorado has looked especially good on offense this season, but the defense has struggled a bit. In their epic week one win against TCU, the Buffaloes still allowed 42 points. Then last week, Colorado has a tough time stopping Colorado State's offense, and the Rams aren't a good football team. Now, they have to try to stop Oregon. The Ducks are a different beast compared to what Colorado has faced so far this season, and it's going to be a long a day for the Colorado defense.

No Travis Hunter

To make matters worse for the Colorado defense, and really the entire team as he plays all over the field, Travis Hunter will be out. He took a bad hit against Colorado State, and he will not be able to play against the Ducks. He is the heart and soul of the team, and the defense has still struggled even when he is in the game. Now, that defense is without its best player against the best offense they have faced this season. That's not a good mix.

Bo Nix

So far, the quarterbacks that Colorado has faced are Chandler Morris, Jeff Sims and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. No offense to those guys, but Bo Nix is on a much higher level. Nix isn't going to hand the Colorado defense turnovers on dropped snaps. The Buffaloes haven't faced a player like this yet. Based on the facts that the Colorado defense has already struggled this year, they're without their best player and this is the best QB the defense has faced, all signs point to a big win for Oregon.