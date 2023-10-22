If the Colorado Buffaloes ever had a cloak of invincibility this season, that had already been smashed into pieces weeks ago, as the program has struggled to win games over their last several games. However, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders' morale remains high and his belief in his team strong.

With just a one-word post on X, Sanders made clear how he feels about Colorado football amid the losses.

WE! — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 21, 2023

The Buffaloes are coming off a painful 46-43 overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 13. That was an especially debilitating loss for Colorado football, as it was the first time this season the Buffaloes lost to an unranked team. Their previous two losses were at the hands of the Oregon Ducks (then No. 10) and the USC Trojans (No. 8).

Colorado was up by as many as 29 points against the Cardinal but failed to prevent Stanford from completing a successful comeback attempt. It was a hard lesson for the Buffaloes, who are now carrying a 4-3 overall record and a 1-3 conference slate.

It is not about to get any easier for the Buffaloes. Their next two games will be against the UCLA Bruins on the road and the Arizona Wildcats at home, respectively. Both the Bruins and the Wildcats were ranked teams entering Week 8 of the 2023 college football season.

The coaching abilities of Sanders have come under scrutiny, particularly from detractors who have long ago started to peddle the idea that the Buffaloes were an overrated squad. But Sanders isn't one to back away from a challenge and be entirely affected by criticisms. There are still big games ahead for the Colorado football where they can silence the naysayers.