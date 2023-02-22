Colorado football and Deion Sanders have yet to take the field for the 2023 season, but the program is already breaking records. Not only are Sanders and the Buffaloes selling tickets to their spring game, set to take place on April 22, for the first time, but fans are clamoring to feast their eyes on the new-look team.

Colorado football has already sold 30,013 tickets to their spring game, reports Brian Howell of Buffzone.

Howell also provides some wild perspective to that eye-popping number. Colorado football had a total of 30,450 fans show up to their last seven spring games combined.

The attendance at last year’s game was a whopping 1,950 fans.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes likely knocked that total out of the park on the first day of 2023 ticket sales.

Clearly, Colorado football fans are excited to see the new-look roster on the field. But let’s be honest.

The Deion Sanders effect is in play here, too.

Sanders is box office, plain and simple.

It’s that box office factor, his pedigree as an NFL Hall of Famer and his ability as a coach that has allowed him to take the college football recruiting world by storm.

Sanders and company had one of the best offseasons of any team, bringing in the no. 30 ranked recruiting class for 2023 while also hauling in On3 Sports’ number-one transfer portal class.

4 and 5-stars flocked to Deion Sanders and Colorado football, as the “Louis luggage” that the former NFL star promised Buffaloes players would be coming arrived in full force.

Now, fans are flocking to get their hands on spring game tickets so they can be the first to see Sanders and Colorado football in action.