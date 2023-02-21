It’s hard to think of a college football team with more offseason hype than the Colorado Buffaloes.

After a miserable 1-11 season in 2022, the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders to be their new head coach, and suddenly the entire program has turned around.

In the span of days, Colorado went from an afterthought to one of the most intriguing teams in the country.

Coach Prime has transformed the entire program seemingly overnight, but his biggest moves have come via the transfer portal.

One look at Colorado’s depth chart reveals just how many transfers the team has brought in, and the quality of said transfers. In fact, the Buffaloes currently have the best transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports’ rankings.

The two biggest stars in the class both come from Sanders’ previous stop at Jackson State. Cornerback Travis Hunter was the top high school recruit in the 2022 class, and the lone five-star transfer this offseason.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not only Deion’s son, but a dynamic playmaker who could thrive at the FBS level.

However, Hunter and Sanders have received so much hype that many of the other transfers have found themselves lost in the shuffle.

These players will also have a huge impact on the team, and really deserve some more spotlight. One of these players in particular stands out as Colorado Football’s sneakiest transfer portal move.

Without further ado, let’s meet that player.

Colorado football’s sneakiest transfer portal move: WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

If Jimmy Horn Jr. played at a bigger school, he could be an absolute star. Now, he gets the chance to prove it in Colorado.

In three seasons at South Florida, Horn was a threat as a runner, receiver and returner. He had 107 yards and one touchdown rushing, 959 yards and four touchdowns receiving, and 323 yards and one touchdown on kick returns.

Considering Colorado football’s position as a rebuilding team, a Swiss Army knife player like Horn fits the team like a glove.

Obviously, Horn’s primary position is receiver, which is also the area where Colorado could use the most help. The Buffaloes had the worst passing offense in the Pac-12 by far last season, finishing with just 172.9 yards per game.

No Colorado football receiver finished with 500 yards on the year, and the team barely passed 2,000 passing yards total. Horn projects as a starter right away, and his receiving prowess should be a big boost to the team.

As far as rushing, Horn’s impact will likely be more niche but still useful. Having a wide receiver who can double as a runner can help open up the playbook, especially with a relatively mobile QB like Shedeur Sanders.

However, neither Colorado football nor Coach Prime’s Jackson State team used wide receivers much as runners, so it’s uncertain how many chances Horn will get.

Finally, kick returning is another area where Horn could have a sizable impact. Colorado was actually one of the better returning teams in the Pac-12, finishing fourth in the conference with 21.6 yards per return.

Even still, Horn gives the Buffaloes another threat in the return game and should start there right away.

Horn is the kind of player who could be a coach’s dream thanks to his versatility. If Coach Prime and his staff can use that versatility effectively, then they may have found themselves a star.