After Deion Sanders's first season with the program, Colorado self-reported minor NCAA violations.

Following the season, Colorado reported several minor NCAA violations that occurred during Deion Sanders's first year with the program. Per USA Today writer Brent Schrotenboer, there were 11 minor violations and none of the violations will lead to any serious penalties. Schrotenboer also highlights that these violations often occur in every major athletic department around the nation.

“To be clear, such minor violations are common in virtually every major college athletic department, such as at Ohio State, which reported two minor violations in football in 2022-23, and Alabama, which self-reported nine minor violations that same year, including none in football,” Schrotenboer wrote in his article. “Self-reporting them is considered a positive sign of diligence and integrity, as opposed to not reporting them at all to avoid scrutiny. All appear to be inadvertent violations of an NCAA rulebook that can be highly complex.”

Some of the violations are detailed in the USA Today article, as the publication obtained the documents submitted detailing the violations. It was suggested that some of Sanders's use of social media as well as how the program handled the transfer portal played a part in the violations.

The violations highlighted were:

In May 2023, Colorado football coaches faced penalties for violating NCAA rules during an Instagram Live session hosted by Sanders. A recruit, later identified as Aaron Butler, committed to playing for Sanders on the livestream but ultimately signed with Texas.The action breached NCAA rule 13.10.1.2, a regulation that prohibits recruits from participating in media activities organized by a school's head coach. The violation led to the removal of coaches from recruiting duties and a temporary ban on recruiting evaluations. The university's compliance staffer intervened to halt the activity.

Former Colorado player Matt McChesney and his son, a 2028 recruit, violated an NCAA rule during a home game against Stanford. As a result, they were removed from the field before kickoff for engaging in prohibited “gameday simulations” and attending pregame speeches. The former player's field access was revoked for the season, and the football staff received rules education. The NCAA has mandated that Colorado decrease future contacts with the recruit by one and reduce recruiting-person days for 2023-24 by two.

On December 28, 2022, Sanders' social media team shared a tweet containing a spreadsheet of potential recruits, thereby violating rule 13.10.1. This rule prohibits schools from publicly promoting recruits before their official signing with the school.

In January 2023, Sanders violated NCAA rule 17.02.19 by reposting a video on Instagram showing his team engaging in voluntary activities. Colorado's countable athletic activities were subsequently reduced by 30 minutes as a penalty, and the football staff received rules education on voluntary activities and social media.

In January 2023, a recruiting prospect violated NCAA rules during an official visit to Colorado. The violation involved participating in a forbidden “gameday simulation,” resulting in consequences for the coaching staff and creative team. As a penalty, the number of permissible contacts with the recruit was reduced, and football evaluation days for 2022-23 were decreased by three.

In December 2022, shortly after Sanders' hiring at Colorado, a high school coach submitted an academic transcript for a recruit, Joshua Kelly, before he entered the transfer portal. This triggered concerns about tampering with NCAA rules. As a consequence, the football staff received education on tampering and transfer recruiting rules. The NCAA imposed a one-week restriction on Colorado's communication with the recruit.

Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart violated NCAA recruiting rules by taking a picture with a recruit during a spring game. Hart self-reported the violation and faced consequences, including a reduction in contacts with the recruit, a decrease in recruiting person days, and rules education for the football staff.

An intern led a 30-minute yoga session with the football team, exceeding the NCAA limit of strength coaches. The violation was discovered by the associate athletic director for compliance, resulting in a one-hour reduction of athletic activities and rules education for the staff. The NCAA recommended issuing a letter of admonishment to the responsible person.

A recruit visiting Colorado for a football game inadvertently violated NCAA rules by accessing a premium seating area without proper authorization. The value of the ticket in that area is $475. Rules education and reminders were provided to the football staff and security team, and the recruit has been declared ineligible until repayment is made.

Colorado released a statement about the violations, saying, “The University of Colorado Boulder Athletic Department is committed to complying with NCAA regulations and will continue to educate our coaches, student-athletes, and staff to ensure that we remain in compliance We take all infractions seriously, regardless of the severity, and in these specific cases, these minor infractions were all self-reported to the NCAA.”