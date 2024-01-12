Rispress was an asset to the Rattlers, helping the team secure several highly touted prospect and transfers en route to the 2023 Celebration Bowl victory in December.

Amid the coaching drama surrounding the departure of Willie Simmons from Florida A&M, Director of Recruiting Devin Rispress has exited the program to join Deion Sanders at Colorado. Rispress announced the move via his social media on Thursday evening.

“It has been said that sometimes life comes at you fast… and I feel that wholeheartedly.

As of today, I am resigning as the Football Director of Recruiting at Florida A&M University and accepting a position with the University of Colorado Buffaloes. I would first like to thank God for keeping His hands on me and leading me in my calling.

There are so many people that have helped me on this journey I'm forever grateful. Ronnie Cottrell, Steve Mullins, Quinten Lewis, Corey Fuller, Mrs. Wells, Mrs. Davis, along with others, I will forever be indebted to you for the opportunities and guidance you gave me.

Willie Simmons – words can never express the love I have for you. This journey has been one for the ages. You allowed me to be me and do me while also helping me grow into a position that I wasn't sure I qualified for.

To Rattler Nation, I love y'all and thanks for all the support and welcoming me into the family. To the Rattler Football Team – y'all know how Coach Ris is rocking… I love every one of you and I encourage you all to get those degrees and keep being great on purpose.

As I type this message, I'm emotional but also excited to embark on this new journey. Thanks for the opportunity Coach Prime… I'm coming!”

Willie Simmons took to his Twitter/X to congratulate Rispress for his hire and thank Sanders for giving him the opportunity.

“@DeionSandersof all the 5 stars you’ve signed over the past few years this may be your biggest one yet. @Coach2Bless

is a rockstar and all I can say is everyone better watch out because with you two together… SHEESH!!! I’m so happy for my boy and I know he’ll do great things in Boulder! Just don’t let Junior get lost in the snow!”

Rispress joined the Rattlers in 2022 as the Director of Recruiting and assisted in building the eventual Celebration Bowl-winning 2023 team. He looked poised to bring in another strong class of talent to the university, As FAMU announced a significant haul of highly touted high school recruits and FBS transfers to the program. The former Bethune-Cookman running back is responsible for landing talent such as Marcus Riley and Kelvin Dean, the 2023 Celebration Bowl MVP.

The departure of Rispress is a huge blow to a Florida A&M program reeling after the departure of former head coach Willie Simmons to Duke University and the uncertainty around the possible hire of Fort Valley State head football coach Shawn Gibbs. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders brings in a recruiting mastermind who is adept at securing high-quality football talent. It's unclear what role he will work in for the Buffaloes but he will surely be an asset to the team as they move to the Big 12.