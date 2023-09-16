It was an early start for Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday morning, but that didn't stop a horde of Colorado Football fans from being ready to go at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Fans of Deion Sanders' squad have arrived quite early, as Colorado and Colorado State don't faceoff until 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The in-state rivals haven't played since 2019, and Colorado currently holds a five-game winning streak, taking the last contest 52-31 at Invesco Field in Denver.

Colorado fans were READY to go for Big Noon Kickoff at 4:30 AM 😳 (via @BNKonFOX)pic.twitter.com/qtKaDGCI1W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2023

The Rocky Mountain Showdown will be under the lights at Folsom Field on Saturday night for the clash between the No. 18 Buffaloes and Rams.

There is certainly potential for it to be the highest-rated TV game of the weekend in Boulder after the back-and-forth between Sanders and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell.

The Rams have started the season 0-1 after being smoked by the Washington State Cougars 50-24 last week. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, while wide receiver Justus Rose-Simmons paced the pass-catchers with five receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

But Colorado State Football gave up 467 passing yards, which doesn't exactly bode well for their matchup against Deion Sanders' club.

Colorado Football is on a completely different trajectory, improving to 2-0 after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 36-14 last weekend. Xavier Weaver was the star in the passing game, hauling in 10 balls for 170 yards and a touchdown.

But Shedeur Sanders was the star of the show again, continuing to gain early Heisman Trophy consideration after throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a rushing score of his own.

It promises to be an electric game under the lights between the Colorado State Rams and Colorado Buffaloes — and the fans are clearly already well-prepared for Saturday Night Lights.