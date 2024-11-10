Colorado's big win over Texas Tech not only improved their chances of making the Big 12 title game and possibly the College Football Playoff, but it also triggered a huge bonus for Deion Sanders. Per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Sanders is receiving $100,000 for hitting a winning incentive in his contract.

“Colorado coach Deion Sanders picks up a $100,000 bonus as Buffaloes defeat Texas Tech for their 7th win of the season. Sanders now getting $100,000 for each win for remainder of regular season. Sanders has $400,000 in bonuses so far,” He posted to his X account.

Following his departure from Jackson State in 2022, Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract featuring incentives that allow for bonuses relative to both personal and team success. He has several incentives in his contract including $750,000 for a national championship, $450,000 if Colorado make a New Year’s Six bowl game, $150,000 for bowl eligibility at six win, $150,000 for winning the Big 12 and $150,000 if he wins National Coach of the Year honors.

Sanders not only gets monetary success for his work on the field. He and his representation were also able to negotiate favorable terms from Colorado and Prime Video for his Coach Prime docuseries. In 2023, SMAC Productions and Sanders inked a deal with Colorado to grant several rights and terms to film the documentary on campus. The university looked at the “Prime Effect” as an upside in their agreement to the deal as they look to bring more attention to the university.

“The exposure of hiring Coach Prime has already paid dividends in the form of record-breaking ticket and merchandise sales, and we are confident the documentary will only increase these ‘Prime Effect' impacts throughout the university,” said university spokesman Steve Hurlbert.

Sanders has surely brought exposure and winning momentum to a once-moribund Colorado program. With the Buffaloes already clinching a Bowl Game selection and being in play for a conference championship, Coach Prime is in for a lucrative and legacy-defining second season with the Buffaloes.

Colorado faces off against Utah next Saturday at 12 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on Fox.