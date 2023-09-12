There was some aftermath to the Colorado football game against Nebraska that took pace on Saturday, as Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said that Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was being disrespectful by standing on the midfield logo. Matt Rhule said that he had been praying, and encouraged Shedeur Sanders to join him. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke about the ordeal on Tuesday.

“They said they were praying in the middle of the field, that's cool with me. Let's turn the page, let's get on to Colorado State,” Deion Sanders said, via Jake Schwanitz of DNVR.

If everything that was said was correct, it seems that the interaction between Rhule and Shedeur Sanders was a misunderstanding before the game.

Colorado football continued its winning ways this season, as it beat Nebraska by the score of 36-14. In the early parts of the game, Nebraska was in it, but Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes pulled away as the game went on. The Buffaloes moved to 2-0 on the season, while Nebraska dropped to 0-2.

As Deion Sanders said, Colorado has Colorado State coming up this week. The Buffaloes come into the game as heavy favorites, which should not be a big surprise. Big tests on the road against Oregon and at home against USC come up after this upcoming game against Colorado State.

It will be interesting to see how far Colorado can take this winning streak this season as they put the drama that happened with Nebraska and Rhule behind them. Colorado has a chance to make multiple statements with wins in the coming weeks.