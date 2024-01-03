Another one is on the move for Colorado football.

One of the players who followed Deion Sanders to the Colorado football program is on the move once again. Wide receiver Willie Gaines has reportedly decided to re-enter the transfer portal on Tuesday night after spending a season with Colorado football.

“WR Willie Gaines has re-entered the transfer portal after one season with the #CUBuffs,” Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.com posted on X. “The Florida native saw action in five contests and caught two passes in 2023. Gaines previously spent time at Jackson State, Dodge City CC and Toledo.”

Gaines becomes the 11th Buffaloes player to enter the transfer portal.

Gaines appeared in five games with Colorado football and had two receptions for 12 yards — both from Shedeur Sanders. He transferred to Boulder in April 2023 after playing one season at Jackson State University, where he had a pretty decent season. At JSU, Gaines played in 13 games and tallied 27 receptions, 446 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. His best game came during the SWAC Championship, where he caught a season-high seven passes for 76 yards

This will be the third time Gaines will enter the transfer portal. Prior to his one-year stint at Jackson State, he played for Dodge City Community College (Kansas). In over two seasons, he appeared in 13 games and had 25 receptions, 509 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Initially rated three stars out of high school, Gaines initially decided to go Toledo. However, he did not appear in one game for the program before deciding to move on to Dodge City.

Over his four-year college career, Gaines has scored seven touchdowns and recorded 967 yards.