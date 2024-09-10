The Colorado football team fell to Earth on Saturday with a 28-10 loss to Nebraska football on the road that was not as close as the final score indicated. The fallout from the tough loss to the Buffaloes' former Big 12 foes has been swift and brutal.

On Tuesday, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders addressed rumors that he told the CU marching band not to play the team's fight song. “Whoever reported that I told the band not to play the fight song…That's idiotic,” Sanders said. “Y'all know that. When you saw that, you know that was a lie.

“We've got to start having some accountability for this,” Sanders added. “This is a free and open world that, everybody is not a journalist, everybody is not an analyst,” he continued, saying he's thankful for writers who go off of facts and don't report false information.

He also told media that false information affects him and other people.

Sanders' proclamation came during a timeline for Shilo Sanders' recovery from injury after arm surgery. The original reporting of the rumors on the fight song situation was also shared.

Will Colorado football bounce back this coming week with a win over arch-rival Colorado State on the road? That remains to be seen, but for now, the Buffaloes are reeling.

Colorado State comes calling in Fort Collins

Colorado State University could provide a stiff test for the arch-rival Colorado football team this weekend with the game set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Last season, Deion Sanders and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell exchanged barbs in the lead-up to their rivalry game. It made for compelling theater and a great matchup on the gridiron as Colorado football won the ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown' in Boulder by a final score of 43-35.

This year's game could be a tougher challenge for the Buffaloes now that Norvell and his team know what to expect. Regardless of what the media writes off the field, Sanders knows that he will ultimately be judged by his results on the field more than anything else by a wide margin.

A win over the Rams is a step back onto the path Buffaloes fans thought they'd be on all season long.