If you ask Deion Sanders years ago who his QB GOAT is, the now Colorado football coach would say it’s Joe Montana. Today, however, Coach Prime believes Tom Brady has surpassed Joe Cool.

Speaking with Peter King during the Super Bowl, Sanders was asked to name his greatest quarterback of all time. He didn’t hesitate in answering that it’s “Brady” before King tried to clarified if it’s based on “longevity or greatness.”

Sanders then went on to emphasize that it’s Brady’s “will” that separates him from the other great quarterbacks that have played in the NFL.

“Just the will that he had. The will. The way. What he brought to the game. And his fire and his passion. I’ve never heard anybody, a player, say anything negative about how he attacked the game. He’s a winner. He’s a darn winner. Once upon a time for me it was Montana. It was Joe. Shoot, it was Joe. But Brady with the Super Bowl wins eclipsed that,” Sanders explained, via pro Football Talk.

As Deion Sanders said it, no one can deny Tom Brady’s greatness. He made it to 10 Super Bowls and won seven, further cementing his status as the GOAT QB or simply the GOAT of the game.

Joe Montana has a case for the GOAT QB, of course. He won all four Super Bowls he played in, and he was really dominant throughout his career with three MVPs to show for it.

But at the end of the day, it’s really hard to beat what Brady has done in over two decades in the NFL. He is the epitome of sustained dominance, and it will take a special kind of talent to dethrone him as the game’s greatest.