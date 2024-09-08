Last season in Week 2, two rebuilding programs in Nebraska and Colorado football faced off in Boulder. The Buffaloes dismantled the Cornhuskers and added to their massive following in the process. The 2024 version of Nebraska is far different, however, with freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola adding new credibility to the offense. But Deion Sanders' confidence remains unflappable.

“We gonna get him,” Colorado's head coach told NBC, via BuckeyeHuddle.com's Marc Givler, before Saturday night's clash in Memorial Stadium. Ironically, the Cornhuskers have successfully employed that exact philosophy against Buffaloes star QB Shedeur Sanders in the first half.

Although Raiola is averaging just 6.1 yards per completion, he is staying out of trouble. The 19-year-old is 11-of-14 passing for 86 yards. He is also using his legs to make things happen, logging one rush for 12 yards at time of print. A strong effort form the offensive line is allowing running back Dante Dowdell to inflict damage on Colorado's defense (nine carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns).

Meanwhile, Nebraska's defense is all over Sanders and the Buffs' O-Line. The NFL Draft prospect has completed nine of 17 pass attempts for 98 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

The Cornhuskers lead by double digits at time of print. As mentioned before, Raiola has been fairly quiet to this point, but if the game continues to trend in this direction for Colorado, then Sanders will be endlessly mocked for his bold proclamation.

Deion Sanders, Colorado football look to rattle Raiola

Confidence is a defining trait of the Hall of Fame defensive back, so no one should be surprised to hear him call his shot. Though, the critics will be merciless when his aim misses, or if it ricochets on him and his team.

That being said, it makes sense for Colorado football to center their defensive strategy around Dylan Raiola. Despite being the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2024 class, this is the first time he has been firmly under the national spotlight. It is unclear how he will respond to immense pressure.

Fortunately, the offensive line is doing its part to make Raiola comfortable in the pocket. And he is wisely picking his spots and refusing to force anything. There is plenty of football left to be played, but Deion Sanders might have gotten ahead of himself this time.