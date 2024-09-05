The Nebraska football team is hosting a huge matchup this weekend as rival Colorado is coming to Lincoln. It's always fun when these two schools get together on the football field, and Saturday night's battle is going to be one of the best games of week two. Cornhuskers fans are ready, and Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is excited for the school to be in the spotlight this weekend.

Nebraska football fans are some of the best in the country, and all eyes will be on them and this program this weekend. This rivalry game against Colorado is in primetime, and the entire country will be watching. It's going to be fun, and Matt Rhule knows that it will bring good things to Nebraska.

“It's great for the game,” Rhule said, according to an article from CBS. “It's great for us. It's great for our university. People all across the country are going to tune in this week to see this football game, and they'll see our fan base. They'll see the class with which we play. They'll see two great teams compete. They'll see our campus. We have enough games like this and applications start to go up and admissions start to go up. Good things start to happen. I watched the game this week, and it's happened at Colorado.”

Nebraska hasn't been very good at football recent years as they haven't made a bowl game since the 2016 season. You wouldn't know that based on the way their fanbase shows out, though. Now, Cornhuskers fans have some hope, and the stadium is going to be absolutely rocking on Saturday night.

Nebraska football is favored in this game

These two teams played last season as well, and the Colorado football team easily took care of business. However, the Cornhuskers look a lot better this year, and it's going to be tough for the Buffaloes to pick up this road win. A lot of people think that the Buffaloes have improved a lot too, though.

“They're gonna be a hell of a lot better than they were last year,” Pro wrestling legend Bill Goldberg said in regard to the Buffaloes. “I think they're gonna shut a lot of people up. They're gonna surprise a lot of people. But at the end of the day, if you don't win every game, then you've fallen short. In Deion's eyes, if they do better than last year, that doesn't matter. He wants to win it all. They're in a hell of a lot better place than they were last year.”

Goldberg's son, Gage, is currently a freshman on the Colorado football team.

Both of these teams are 1-0 after taking care of business in week one. Nebraska looked very solid with new quarterback Dylan Raiola leading the way as they cruised to a 40-7 win over UTEP. Colorado struggled a bit and narrowly avoided a home upset against FCS North Dakota State.

Nebraska and Colorado will kick off from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln at 7:30 ET on Saturday night. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Cornhuskers are currently favored by seven points.