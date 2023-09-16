Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe took a trip down to Colorado along with prominent ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown matchup. Colorado football will face Colorado State on Saturday. In a leadup to an intense showdown, Buffs HC Deion Sanders and CO State HC Jay Norvell are seen taking jabs at each other, highlighting the significance of the rivalry.

In a recent snapshot of the First Take segment by Sammy Levitt, Sharpe and Smith interacted with Sanders. During the interaction, Sharpe asked Sanders about the hardest thing he had to do in his professional career. Sanders, who has been a multi-sport athlete in his journey, went on to play both in the NFL and MLB. Post-retirement, Coach Prime is currently equipped with coaching duties in college football, a job that he loves to do.

Among different facets in his professional journey, Sanders finds hitting baseball the “hardest thing to do.” In response to Sharpe's question, Colorado football said, “Hitting that baseball, yeah, that's why they can only hit 3 off 10 times.”

Shannon Sharpe asks Deion Sanders what’s the hardest thing to do: play football, play baseball, or coaching. Deion Sanders, who played 9 seasons in MLB while also having a Hall of Fame NFL career: “Hitting that baseball.” pic.twitter.com/qnUtyhtCOY — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) September 15, 2023

Sanders' response resonates with the fact that it's not easy to put baseball in play and that to do it safely, among all the other things. He is among the select few athletes who have appeared for both the NFL and MLB.

Deion Sanders made his MLB debut in 1989 for the New York Yankees(1989-1990). Apart from that, he went on to play for the Atlanta Braves (1991–1994), Cincinnati Reds (1994–1995, 1997, 2001), and San Francisco Giants (1995). He played in the outfield and hit .263, recording 39 home runs, 168 RBI, and 186 stolen bases. Although his MLB resume doesn't match his Hall of Fame football resume, he did well in baseball.