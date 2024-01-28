Deion Sanders is not taking the love of his sons for granted.

The Colorado football team may not have achieved all of their 2023-24 season goals, but Deion Sanders is still receiving plenty of love. Sanders' sons Shiloh, Shedeur, and Deion Jr. reportedly bought the head coach a mansion in Colorado. The loving football father gave a heartfelt appreciation for the gesture.

Colorado football's Deion Sanders reacts to Shiloh, Shedeur, and Deion Jr.'s incredible gift

Sanders' new home appears to have a stunning view of the mountains. He expressed his gratitude for the gift in a video with his son Shedeur:

“Ya'll wanna make sure I'm straight when ya'll gone, it almost provokes a tear,” Sanders said, per Bleacher Report. The view of the landscape seemed to make Sanders even more emotional, and he praised his sons' selfessness.

“Look at that man. It's one thing to look at the mountains, but it's another thing to be in the mountains. We're in the mountains…I love that ya'll are chipping in to take care of me. I love that about ya'll. Ya'll are natural givers,” Sanders said.

Shedeur said he and his brothers felt obligated to treat their father after all the years he spent taking care of them. “Your life's complete now, man,” the youngest son said.

Sanders Sr. appreciated the gesture, yet he still wants his football team to achieve more success.

“It'll be completed when we win,” Sanders passionately responded.

The Colorado football team finished the 2023-24 season at 4-8. Moreover, the team went on a six-game losing streak to finish the year. Nevertheless, Coach Prime will continue to work to elevate the Buffaloes program, and he has the full support of his sons while doing it.