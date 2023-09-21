Deion Sanders has no plans to leave Colorado football anytime soon. He's told confidants he has no interest of coaching in the NFL, and is already pushing back on the assumption his sons—including Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes' star quarterback and a potential first-round draft pick—could bolt Boulder for the next level after 2023.

Clearly, Sanders believes Colorado has some sustained staying power as college football darlings. And he's come up with the perfect catchphrase to reflect that hopeful reality, too. Responding to a question from Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks about the Buffs' instant success potentially being a “moment,” Coach Prime answered the way only he could.

“Because moments that has consistency translate into monuments,” Sanders said before quickly reflecting on his comment. “That's another one that was so good. I just had to think about that. When I said it, I saw it. God, that was good! Let me say it back and say that again: Moments that are consistent translate into monuments—and I'm a monument, not a moment.”

“Moments that are consistent translate into monuments… I’m a monument. Not a moment.” Deion Sanders says Colorado football is here to stay 👀 (via @TaylorRooks)pic.twitter.com/p5r4wppId8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2023

Classic Deion Sanders.

Colorado has taken the sports world by storm during Sanders' inaugural season. Not only are the No. 19 Buffaloes a perfect 3-0, emerging as real contenders to win the Pac-12 after going winless in-conference a year ago, but Sanders and his program have almost instantly become the most popular team in college football.

Whether Sanders' “monument” boast has real legs will be put to the test on Saturday, when Colorado faces its toughest test of the season by visiting No. 10 Oregon. The Buffs and Ducks kickoff at 12:30 p.m. (PT).