Colorado football has already surpassed its 2022 win total, but they still have their fair share of doubters across the country. Just ask head coach Deion Sanders, who knows very well that a lot of people don't believe in this program.

To be brutally honest, no one expected the Buffaloes to be at 4-2 heading into Week 7. But all the chatter about Colorado? Well, that doesn't bother Primetime. In fact, it turns him on. Yes, you read that correctly.

Via On3 Sports:

“Vegas did that too, right?” Deion Sanders said. “I love when they bet against me. That kind of turns me on.”

Regardless of the naysayers, there's no questioning what Sanders has been able to accomplish during his short time in Boulder. I mean, Colorado won one game last season and was awful. He revamped the roster, brought in tons of good players, and also put the program on the map. When do you see celebrities from all walks of life coming to watch a college football team? Not every day, that's for sure.

The Buffaloes got back on track in Week 6 with a come-from-behind win over Arizona State after consecutive losses to Oregon and USC. Deion Sanders made it clear he wasn't happy with how his squad performed in Tempe though, calling their play “hot garbage”. In fact, he expressed how the entire team needs to step up and stop relying on QB Shedeur Sanders to save the day:

“I wasn’t happy,” Deion Sanders said. “You know I don’t fake it. We’re better than that. We’re better than what we displayed and we will show that this week, preferably, that we’re much better than that. That game should’ve never come to that conclusion, the way we went about it. We can’t rely on Shedeur [Sanders] to put on his cape every darn week and be Superman and bring us back. We gotta stop that.”

Next up is Stanford on Friday night, who sit at 1-5.