Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is giving a fun take on a famous ritual of Texas Tech football fans. Sanders thinks that Red Raiders fans throwing tortillas at games may not be the wisest thing to do.

“Is that legal to throw tortillas?” Sanders asked reporters, per the Denver Post.

Sanders made the comments because Texas Tech and Colorado are set to do battle Saturday, in a major Big 12 Conference showdown. Both squads have a shot at making the conference title game.

Texas Tech football fans are known to throw tortillas on the field during football games in Lubbock. It also occurs sometimes at road games. The practice has been commonplace for more than 25 years at the school, located in west Texas. There are many theories as to why fans do it, but one thing is for certain–it is definitely original.

Colorado football is making a run for the Big 12 title in first conference season

Colorado sits tied for second place in the Big 12, with a 4-1 conference record. The Buffaloes are tied with Iowa State, and trail BYU. Colorado is in its first Big 12 season, as they left the Pac-12 last year with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah for the new league.

Colorado football is led this season by Coach Sanders' son Shedeur, as well as two-way star Travis Hunter. The duo are playing a pivotal role in improving the program's play. Last season, Colorado went 4-8 under Deion Sanders in his very first season. If Colorado can find a way to win the Big 12 this year, they will make a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Colorado will face a tough test against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has the best scoring offense in the Big 12, averaging more than 36 points a game. It will be a good test for this revamped Colorado defense, and especially Hunter. Hunter was named the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Colorado and Texas Tech play at 4:00 Eastern on Saturday. Texas Tech enters the contest with a 6-3 record, and 4-2 conference mark.