Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has never been short on confidence and all but guaranteed that 2024 will be his final year of college football. Sanders unofficially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after a team practice by shrugging off class registration.

In a now-viral clip, Sanders' father, head coach Deion Sanders, reminded the team of class registration the following morning. The quarterback shrugged off the advice by laughing and saying, “Man, I'm going to the league.”

Although Shedeur Sanders will likely still need at least one more semester of classes to receive his degree, he has consistently been one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. The 22-year-old senior is unanimously viewed as a top-three quarterback in the class, with many, including ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., ranking him at No. 1.

Kiper ranks Sanders as the top quarterback in a class that also includes Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, and others. Whether he is the first passer off the board or not, Sanders is widely expected to hear his name called in the first round.

Sanders is not the only Colorado Buffalo expected to go in the first round, as teammate Travis Hunter is the current top-ranked player in the draft.

Shedeur Sanders guides Colorado to first Bowl Game since 2020

After a 4-8 season in 2023, Shedeur Sanders and Colorado qualified for a bowl game in Deion Sanders' second year at the helm. The team's Week 10 win over Cincinnati gave them their sixth win of the season, the minimum requirement for bowl eligibility.

However, with Shedeur Sanders expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he is unlikely to appear in any bowl game outside of the College Football Playoffs. Skipping bowl games to prepare for the draft has become the recent trend in college football, leading to most Power Five teams being a shell of themselves in the postseason.

With Colorado unranked in the AP poll following Week 10, they are a longshot to make the 12-team College Football Playoffs in December. Yet, the Buffaloes are currently second in the Big 12 and have a chance to make the conference championship game with four games remaining in the season.

The team's bowl game and opponent have yet to be determined, but Sanders could still opt to play in the game even if it is not for a national title. His final appearance at Colorado will likely be his final chance to play for his father and suit up with his brother, Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders.