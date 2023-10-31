A lot of things have changed for the Colorado football team since the beginning of the season. The Buffaloes got out to an impressive 3-0 start and surged into the AP top 25. However, since starting the season with that perfect record, they have since lost four of their last five games, and they are now fighting for bowl eligibility with a 4-4 record. Still, there has a been a ton of positive play for this Colorado team to build on after winning just one game a year ago, and head coach Deion Sanders definitely has the Buffaloes trending in the right direction.

Colorado football got some news recently that should help set them up for success in the future. Houston football transfer running back Alton McCaskill hasn't been at full strength this season, and he wants to redshirt. This would give him another year of eligibility and that would help the Buffaloes down the road.

“Alton came in my office yesterday and he wanted to be redshirted,” Deion Sanders said, according to a tweet from Jake Schwanitz. “He’s one of my favorite human beings on this team. He wants it. But he does understand it’s been awhile since he’s had his full strength, potential and ability to cut and explosion. He’s a great team guy, he’s a great young man.”

That's some high praise from Sanders, and he will certainly be wanting to have Alton McCaskill on the Colorado football team for as long as possible.

McCaskill has been very limited this season and he hasn't gotten a lot of action with the Buffaloes so far. So far this year, he has carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards, and he has yet to find the end zone. In his last full season with Houston in 2021, he had 189 carries for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns. Those are the kind of numbers that McCaskill is hoping to have at Colorado.

Colorado is back in action this weekend with a big home game against Oregon State. They're going to have to win as an underdog if they want a shot at making a bowl game as they have a tricky remaining schedule.