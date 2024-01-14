Deion Sanders and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg actually played in the NFL together and now the former will coach the latter's son at Colorado.

Deion Sanders and his Colorado football program just landed a big recruit who can relate to Deion’s son, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. That’s because Gage Goldberg knows what it’s like to have a famous father, as he is the son of WWE legend Goldberg.

Gage Goldberg is a Class of 2024 middle linebacker from Boerne Champion High School in Boerne, Texas, and he announced on his Instagram that he will play for Deion Sanders and Colorado next football season.

“After a lengthy process, I am honored to announce that I am committed to the University of Colorado!!” Gage wrote. “First of all I want to thank all of my family for pushing me to get to this point. I also would like to thank all of the coaches and friends that have made me the person I am today by making me better physically and mentally. I cannot wait to pursue this next step of my athletic career!”

Goldberg’s son Gage has committed to Colorado and Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/uB0sxQ75Dt — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 14, 2024

Gage’s father is best known for his professional wrestling career in WCW and WWE, but Bill Goldberg was an excellent football player in his own right. He played nose tackle at Georgia from 1987-89 and was an 11th-round (yes, the NFL draft used to have 12 rounds) pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1990.

Bill Goldberg goes from NFL to WWE to Colorado football dad

After two seasons with the Rams, Goldberg played a season in NFL Europe and one in the Canadian football league before playing three more NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The Carolina Panthers took him in the expansion draft, but the DT never played a game for the team.

During his three seasons in Atlanta, the future pro wrestler became good friends with — wait for it — the Falcons’ All-Pro cornerback, Deion Sanders.

An injury ended Goldberg’s NFL career, but in 1996, he tried his hand at pro wrestling. He started his career with an unprecedented undefeated streak in WCW and quickly became one of the promotion’s biggest stars during the Monday Night Wars era of pro wrestling.

Goldberg moved to WWE when Vince McMahon acquired WCW and had two runs with the company. In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Nowadays, though, Goldberg is another ex-athlete whose child is following in his footsteps, and fans will surely see him more in the stands watching Gage Goldberg at the Colorado football games for the next few years than in the ring.