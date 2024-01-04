Deion Sanders and his coaching staff have made key additions to Colorado that has the college football world seeing a bright future for the program.

Deion Sanders and his coaching staff are getting immense praise for the off-season additions they made to their roster as they transition to the Big 12. Alongside the addition of top-ranked offensive lineman commit Jordan Seaton, the Buffaloes have flanked the offensive line with adept talent that will serve to keep Shedeur Sanders more protected in the pocket next season.

Denver Sports' Jake Shapiro was particularly high on the additions to Colorado's offensive line, saying, “Sanders was sacked an absurd 52 times this past season, so it’s interesting the outlet writes he ‘ha(s) a ways to go,'” Shapiro prefaced about Shedeur's ranking before saying, “One could argue the offensive line had a long way to go, which is why it got totally rebuilt. Head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, killed it in the transfer portal and landed the No. 1 high school offensive tackle in the country. For now, these are respectable spots for Hunter and Sanders to check in at. But you better believe if CU makes the kind of noise they want to make in 2024, both players will be looking to crack the top-10 next season.”

Colorado started the season with promise, winning their first three games and captivating the nation. However, they struggled in the games following their opening winning streak and many of the problems centered around the protection of Shedeur Sanders on the offensive line.

“Coach Prime is dominating right now in recruiting as it relates to the Big 12.”@JoelKlatt breaks down the work Colorado is doing in the off season to build towards next year 🦬 Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/lXSJyvFhM2 pic.twitter.com/wcwKdXtXsT — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) December 12, 2023

Fox Sports College Football Analyst and Colorado alumnus Joel Klatt gave praise to Deion Sanders and Colorado for their offseason moves on the December 15th edition of his podcast The Joel Klatt Show. He also addressed many people harping on Colorado's high school reciting rankings and said that they aren't indicative of how well the Buffaloes are building their team.

“And a lot of people taking shots at Colorado's ranking in the high school recruiting rankings. I will just tell you that those are aggregate rankings. Okay. Those are volume-specific. It pays off in your recruiting ranking to have 20, 22, 23, 24, 25 commitments. When you've got 10 like Colorado, because that's all the openings that they have, your ranking is going to get crushed. What I would suggest that you look at is the average player rating of the class because that will tell you more of the quality of players you're bringing in and and the impact that those players may have right away. If you've got an average rating of your class of 90 or more, you're recruiting at a really high level.”

He also added, Outside of the narratives that you hear pushed by those that want to tear down Coach Prime and Colorado, Coach Prime is dominating right now in recruiting as it relates to the Big 12. Because right now, their average player rating is 90, which is number one in the Big 12. But you don't hear that in some of these articles. Well, you hear it from me.”

Colorado will kick off the 2024 season hosting FCS superpower North Dakota State on August 31st.