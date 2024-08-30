In an exciting matchup against perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Shedeur Sanders showcased his skills with an impressive performance that had fans and analysts buzzing. The young Buffaloes quarterback racked up an impressive 445 yards and four touchdowns, drawing widespread praise, and he set up Travis Hunter for an epic touchdown catch that drew a hyped reaction from NBA legend LeBron James.

However, the game was not without its tense moments, and a nearly costly decision in the final moments prompted some constructive criticism from his father and head coach, Deion Sanders.

With just 1:41 left on the clock, the Buffaloes were in a position to seal their victory with a few simple run plays. Instead, Shedeur opted for a deep throw to LaJohntay Wester, a decision that resulted in an incomplete pass and stopped the clock. This misstep gave North Dakota State a glimmer of hope, as they regained possession and a chance to upset the Buffaloes, trailing by just five points at 31-26.

Reflecting on the moment, Deion Sanders offered his son a candid piece of advice.

“Shedeur's such a good kid, sometimes it costs him. That's his character,” Sanders remarked. “I'm like, ‘Come on, Dawg, not right now. It's not time to be the good guy right now. It's time to put this game away.'”

Despite the tense ending, there was much to celebrate in Shedeur's performance, notably his incredible setup for Hunter's jaw-dropping catch. However, both Shedeur and his father understood there were lessons to be learned.

“It was cool. But every incompletion, it hurts me inside a little bit,” Shedeur confessed. “I'm excited for the win, but [there are] definitely situations in that game I personally could've handled better.”

The game also featured a bizarre interception that once again highlighted the need for improvement. A pass bounced off a North Dakota State defender on the ground, landing in the hands of Nick Kubitz. It was a play symbolic of a night that, while victorious, was not without its flaws.

Deion Sanders summed up his mixed emotions. “You ever feel like you won but you didn't win? Let's move on from that. I'm going to try my best to hold back my anger. But we got a ‘W' so I'm happy.”

Next, the Buffaloes will set their sights on a major clash against their rivals, Nebraska. With the lessons learned from their recent outing, both Shedeur and the team aim to iron out the wrinkles, attempt to silence the doubters and once again start off the season triumphantly.