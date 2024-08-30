If one were to just glance at the scoreboard of Thursday's season opener, they would probably think that Colorado football does not have much to celebrate. Beyond their narrow 31-26 victory versus North Dakota State, though, there were plenty of positives, including a raucous home crowd. Head coach Deion Sanders made sure to show his gratitude to the Folsom Faithful following the team's first win since last October.

“We would like to thank you, we appreciate you for backing us again,” Sanders said to the delight of the thunderous fan base, via the squad's official X account. “We love you, we want all of you to go home and be safe. Miss Peggy, I love you. {we're} one step closer to getting you to that bowl game. God bless you.”

Sanders may have no mercy for his critics, but he is clearly grateful for all those who support him and his team. The woman he mentions, “Miss Peggy,” is a 99-year-old Buffaloes diehard who recently became the first fan to sign an NIL (name image and likeness) contract. Colorado has not appeared in a bowl game since the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign and has only competed in three since 2007, so she would surely relish the opportunity to see her beloved Buffs battle in one this season.

Despite there being some red flags, Thursday night's face-off with FCS juggernaut North Dakota State pushes Colorado football a little closer to achieving its ultimate goal.

The Colorado offense made HC Deion Sanders proud

Deion Sanders' son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, decimated the Bison defense throughout the game. He was 26-of-34 passing for 445 yards and four touchdowns (one interception), starting his senior season on a towering note. He did not do it on his own, of course.

Two-way star Travis Hunter immediately inserted himself into the Heisman conversation, posting seven receptions for 132 yards and a whopping three touchdowns. One of those scores came on an improbable grab in which he brilliantly twisted his body to secure the ball in the corner of the end zone while the defender was draped all over him. The TD ultimately proved to be the difference-maker and forced North Dakota State to attempt an ill-fated hail marry in the closing seconds.

Jimmy Horn Jr. deserves his shine, too. He recorded a game-high 198 receiving yards, 69 of which came from an exciting link-up with Sanders near the end of the first quarter. Overall, Deion Sanders expressed satisfaction with the Buffaloes' performance. The defense looked shaky at times but did play much better in the second half. Though, the team's shortcomings figure to be magnified against stiffer competition.

Colorado football has plenty of challenges ahead, starting with a tricky road matchup versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers next Saturday. For the Buffaloes' sake, hopefully many of the passionate fans whom Sanders thanked on Thursday will be following them to Lincoln in Week 2.