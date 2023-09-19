Colorado State vs Colorado was the college football game of the weekend last week, and although the Rams lost in double overtime, the team has nothing to be ashamed of with the way they played. However, safety Henry Blackburn’s dirty late hit on Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter that lacerated his liver has upset a lot of people, and the senior is getting death threats because of it. That’s led to Rams head coach Jay Norvell breaking his silence on the matter.

“It's just sad,” Norvell said about the Henry Blackburn death threats on Monday. “It's sad that that's the state of the world we live in. It's a football game. Let's not make it more than that. We don't want anybody to get hurt. We don't coach that kind of football.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s not what Skip Bayless suggested on Undisputed Monday, but that’s another story.

“I reviewed the play,” Jay Norvell continued. “It's a play that happens sometimes. That's certainly not something that we teach or coach. It happens in football sometimes.” He also called it “a bang-bang play.”

Last you’ll hear of this from me… This angle of Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn’s hit on Travis Hunter makes it even worse. You can see how late it actually was & how Blackburn had absolutely nothing else on his mind other than cheapshotting Hunter. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/nCAuBG6obe — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) September 19, 2023

The Henry Blackburn late hit on Travis Hunter is the No. 1 topic of conversation after a fantastic Colorado State-Colorado football game, and that’s a shame. The hit did knock one of the best and most exciting players in the game out for three to four weeks, so it’s understandable that people are interested in and upset by the situation.

This coming Saturday, the Hunter-less Buffaloes head to Eugene, Oregon to take on the No. 10-ranked Oregon Ducks, while the Rams travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.