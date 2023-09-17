The Colorado-Colorado State football game ended in a thrilling 2OT win for Deion Sanders’ squad. However, along with the win came a big loss. Superstar two-way player Travis Hunter took an illegal late-hit cheap shot in the first quarter, and now Coach Prime says he’ll be out with an injury “for a few weeks.”

“First thing I heard [about the Travis Hunter injury] is he’ll be out for a few weeks,” Sanders told the media after the game. “I heard that for sure, but we’re going to do what we got to do to take care of him. I know Travis like a book. He’s probably gonna want to be out for two weeks. But we gotta make sure — his health is the more important than this game.”

The dirty hit from Rams safety Henry Blackburn came with Colorado State up 14-7 on Colorado in the first quarter of the football game. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders overthrew Hunter on the sideline, but Blackburn came in and delivered a vicious hit late and out of bounds. The hit drew a penalty, but not an ejection.

Travis Hunter took a late hard shot from Henry Blackburn and was flagged for it 😮pic.twitter.com/sECI7xcmwv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

As a result of the play, Hunter took a trip to a local hospital afterward. There was no update for Deion Sanders or the school on what the exact Travis Hunter injury is.

Hunter, the No. 1 high school recruit of 2022, was leading the FBS in snaps played coming into the game, as the star played over 100 snaps at both cornerback and wide receiver in the team’s first two games.

Despite losing one of their biggest weapons, the Buffaloes won the game 43-25 in two overtime to move to 3-0 on the season. Now, Colorado enters the toughest part of its schedule without Hunter. They are at No. 13 Oregon next week, home against No. 5 USC after that, and then at Arizona State.