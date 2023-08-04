The college football world has been buzzing over the news of Oregon football and Washington football making the monumental move to the Big Ten. Rumors had been swirling on the topic for awhile, but the move became official Friday. Another Pac-12 team that recently left the conference is Colorado football, and head coach Deion Sanders had some thoughts about the Oregon and Washington move.

“The same teams who were talking about us, right?” Sanders jokingly asked an ESPN reporter, according to an article from On3. “Ooh lord, that was good.”

Deion Sanders' comments were in reference to Colorado receiving criticism from Oregon and the Ducks coach Dan Lanning after leaving for the Big 12. Now, just a couple of weeks later, the Ducks are making a very similar move. Sanders wasn't done there.

“Man I don’t care nothing about no different teams moving, we trying to win, man,” Sanders added. “I don’t care where we play. I don’t care what conference, who we’re playing against, we’re trying to win,”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sanders also went on to comment on the irony of the conference realignment situation. Many people are critics of the transfer portal and players wanting to go places where they'll make the most money, but that appears to be the same thing these schools are doing.

“All this is about money, you know that,” Sanders said. “It’s about a bag. Everybody’s chasing a bag, then you get mad at the players when they chase it. How is that? How do the grownups get mad at the players when the colleges are chasing it?”

There are likely more changes to come as well, specifically with Pac-12 teams. It seems like the conference is losing steam and there are likely more teams that are going to depart soon.