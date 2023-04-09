Deion Sanders is trying to establish discipline and consistency as he takes over a Colorado Buffaloes football program that has been suffering in recent years.

He has his first opportunity to do that during spring practice. Sanders is putting out something of an old-school demand in an effort to get his players to work hard and tap into their full potential as they prepare for the 2023 football season.

Sanders has taken over as head coach for a team that went 1-11 last season.

“I want guys that love the game, man,” Sanders said after the Buffs’ eighth practice of spring on Saturday. “I gotta see more love of this game. Do you understand how beautiful it is here? How wonderful the weather was out there? I mean, how wonderfully manicured the practice fields are, and you don’t want to go out there and give it 100 (percent)? I have a problem with that.”

Deion Sanders is making an effort to get through to all his players and make sure they don’t waste their time during spring practice or at any time during the upcoming season.

He is presenting a very demanding style, something that appears to be going by the wayside at nearly all levels of college and professional coaching. That was once the predominant coaching style, but that is no longer the case.

The Buffs will be challenged right from the start when the season opens, as they will face TCU in the opener. The Horned Frogs made it all the way to the national championship last season where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs