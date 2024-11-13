Deion Sanders and the No. 18 Colorado football team are set to face Utah this week in an effort to continue their fantastic season. Their fantastic season hasn't gone unnoticed, as the once lowly Buffaloes have gone from the bottom of the barrel to potentially making the Big 12 Championship Game in Sanders' second year as the team's head coach.

With that level of success, though, comes interest from other schools and their fanbases, sparking rumors that Coach Prime might be on the move to a new team next year. However, he shut that down on a recent TV appearance.

“I love it where I am. I love it where I am,” said Sanders in response to Speak on FS1 cohost Michael Irvin mentioning him as a potential candidate for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job if it opens.

In saying that he likes where he is, Sanders made sure to show the Buffaloes' stadium in the background as well.

Deion Sanders looking to complete Colorado rebuild

Colorado's rebuild has come at the college football world fast. From beating TCU in 2023 to still missing a bowl game, year one was filled with ups and downs. Year two has been very different, though.

With three games to go, the Buffaloes are already bowl-eligible at 7-1. Additionally, they are in sole possession of second place in the Big 12, meaning if it happened tomorrow, they would face BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game.

If Colorado football made that quick of a jump already, who knows what they could accomplish down the road? That doesn't matter right now, though. Coach Prime and company want to win now, looking to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff.

Colorado's turnaround is obviously thanks to improved play across the board. However, it's the Buffaloes' superstar power that's made them as special as they are.

At quarterback, Shedeur Sanders has been one of the best in the nation throwing the ball. On the other hand, the Buffaloes have a claim for the best player in college football. Travis Hunter Jr. plays both cornerback and wide receiver full-time, playing at a high level on both sides.