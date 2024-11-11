The Colorado football program is having a terrific year. Suddenly, Deion Sanders' team is on the cusp of a Big 12 title game trip and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff, especially after Colorado's win over Texas Tech.

If Colorado wins out, a Big 12 title game berth is going to happen. Moreover, the recruiting front is shifting quite a bit for Colorado. Five-star quarterback and current USC commit Julian Lewis has been taking visits to Boulder despite being committed to the Trojans.

Lewis was also rumored to be taking a visit to Indiana before those talks got shut down. Now, Colorado is reportedly set to flip Lewis from USC to Boulder at any moment, per the College Transfer Portal account.

‘Sources tell me that 5⭐️ QB Julian Lewis will flip from USC to Colorado. Announcement coming soon.'

On top of that, a new crystal ball prediction by 247Sports insider Tom Loy has Colorado flipping Lewis as well.

‘I hinted at it on our Recruiting Show Friday, but decided to roll with it tonight. I'm putting in a #247Sports #CrystalBall flip pick for #USC #Top247 QB commit Julian Lewis to eventually land at #Colorado.'

To make things worse for USC, a pair of On3 experts have logged predictions for Colorado to fip four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith. If Lewis and Smith end up leaving USC to go to Colorado, it would be a pair of massive recruiting wins for Deion Sanders' program.

Lewis reclassified to the Class of 2025 at the beginning of the year and has been having a terrific season for Carrolton High School.

With Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL Draft after this season, it would open up a spot at quarterback for Colorado, meaning Lewis could emerge as a contender for the job early on. Nonetheless, all signs point to Lewis flipping from Lincoln Riley and USC to go to join Coach Prime and Colorado.