Colorado football has been on top of the college football world thanks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In Colorado football's Week 4 victory against Baylor, head coach Deion Sanders shared some praise about his son as the signal-caller.

“Shedeur has played great, except for one pass. That’s it,” Sanders said via On3.com. “I don’t know how else to say it. He’s played great. He’s been consistently Shedeur, except for one pass. The thing about him, everyone in here, but maybe a couple of y’all, you know when the ball (is) in his hands, we got a chance.”

The program has had the microscope on them the entire season. After Colorado football nearly lost to North Dakota State in Week 1, the future of the team was uncertain. After an embarrassing Week 2 loss against long-time rival Nebraska, they turned the corner. Albeit they played Colorado State, the 28-9 dominant win proved to be a testament to who they are.

However, Week 4 rolled around and it brought the beginning of Big-12 competition. Colorado squared off against Baylor and it presented a moment fans will remember. Shedeur Sanders threw a hail-mary to send the game into overtime, and eventually win the game.

Was Colorado football HC Deion Sanders right about his son, Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders is second in the Big-12 in just about every category. Passing yards, touchdowns, interceptions, and quarterback rating. Through four games, Sanders has 1,340 yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 67.9% completion percentage. As of this moment, he is projected to surpass all of his statistics from the 2023 season.

Him and wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter have dominated Heisman conversations. Although Hunter is closer than Shedeur in that regard, the senior quarterback is still leaving people in awe. His ability to scramble, throw with accuracy, and use his legs has proved pivotal in just about every game.

Deion described how much harder he is on Shedeur than anyone else.

“Nobody sits down on that last drive that we have the ball, everybody on the sideline is up,” Deion said. “They know we got a shot. So I’m pleased with him. I’m critical, because I’m dad as well as coach. On the dad side, I know certain things that he could do better. On the coach side, I’m like, ‘alright, we got to do this.' I’m a little more in depth. (As Dad), I’m probably a little tough on him, tougher on him than anybody.”

Colorado football has a chance to continue its undefeated Big-12 play as they take on UCF in a Week 5 matchup.