The honeymoon era has slowly faded in Boulder, Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have now lost two straight games, with a 1-4 conference record and a 4-4 record on the season. Part of their downfall has come with injuries, especially with two-way star Travis Hunter on the sideline, but they've also been completely outmatched in the trenches. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished the Buffaloes' matchup against the UCLA Bruins last week with one touchdown and 217 yards, constantly falling back in the pocket. The Bruins defensive line had Sanders' number the entire night and Colorado football didn't have an answer for it.

Coach Sanders spoke on Shedeur Sanders' health following the loss, as CU prepares for a game against No. 16 Oregon State this weekend.

“He’s good, he’s good,” Deion Sanders responded. “I think I’m going to give him another day or so off, so he can heal properly. So he can be his best. His best. We want his best. He’s doing well though. Mentally, physically, as well as psychologically.”

Deion Sanders also spoke briefly on the offensive line, giving an update on his plan in the trenches.

“I had a private, personal meeting with the whole offensive line and the meeting was phenomenal. I have the utmost thought process that those guys are going to step it up tremendously and you're going to see a more cohesive, more aggressive, more physical, more prepared group than ever before this weekend.”

Much like Colorado football, quarterback Sanders started the season on a tear, but his numbers have continued to decline. Sanders had one of his worst outings against the Bruins, but he can only grow as much as the rest of the team, with bumps and bruises.