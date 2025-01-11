Colorado football is expected to grab the services of a top offensive lineman from the transfer portal. Former Ole Miss lineman Mana Taimani is expected to head to Boulder, per 247 Sports.

Taimani is a beast who will add good strength to the Colorado football offensive line. He played the last two seasons for Ole Miss in the SEC. He has good size, at 6-foot-4 and 345 pounds. Ole Miss just missed out on the College Football Playoff this season, after finishing the year with a 10-3 record.

Colorado is expected to lose some exceptional talent this season as Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are leaving the program for the NFL Draft. The Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, including a bowl loss to Big 12 foe BYU.

Coach Deion Sanders is about to enter his third year with the Colorado program. He is 13-12 in Boulder.

There are several questions about how Colorado will look in 2025

The Buffaloes will enter the 2025 season with many questions to be answered. The biggest one at the moment may be how Colorado is able to replace Sanders and Hunter.

Colorado football does have a strong quarterback waiting in the wings. Julian Lewis is the play caller of the future in Boulder, and will enter the 2025 campaign as a freshman. Lewis seemed set to go to USC, but changed his mind to play for Deion Sanders.

“I'm excited for the opportunity to get to work and compete,” Lewis said after committing to Colorado, per ESPN. “Colorado wasn't recruiting me until I reclassed, so it really was perfect timing. This is only the beginning. I trust Coach Prime and [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur to help me become the player that I want to be.”

Lewis will surely welcome the addition of Taimani, if he decides to join Colorado as expected. Taimani will be a solid protector for the young quarterback, as the squad navigates the Big 12. Colorado is one of the newest members of the league.

The Buffaloes nearly made the Big 12 Championship game this past season, but a late-season loss to Kansas wrecked those plans. Colorado also lost to Nebraska and Kansas State, as well as in its bowl game.

It was still a remarkable turnaround from 2023, when the Buffaloes went 4-8. Despite starting the season 3-0, Colorado football lost 8 of its last 9 games, in its final Pac-12 season.

Colorado opens the 2025 football season with a game against Georgia Tech in August. The squad also plays non conference games next season against Delaware and Wyoming.