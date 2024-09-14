What a difference a year makes. When the Colorado football Buffaloes battled Colorado State in Week 3 of the 2023 season, there was an uncontrollable level of excitement permeating Boulder. Fast forward to the upcoming Week 3 matchup between the two programs in 2024, and the Folsom Faithful are overcome with a potent sense of uneasiness. And if they're not, they should be.

The Buffaloes enter the Rams' Canvas Stadium on Saturday night, desperate to take a 2-1 record into conference play. A loss in the Rocky Mountain Showdown would induce far more pain and disappointment than a normal pitfall versus an in-state rival typically would. An unsuccessful outcome undoubtedly ends America's already fleeting love affair with Colorado.

With the stakes so high, head coach Deion Sanders is going to need his team to be fully unleashed on the road, especially on the defensive end. The latest injury updates could be quite relevant on that front.

Buffaloes linebacker LaVonta Bentley is expected to play against the Rams, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports and CBS Sports. He has been nursing a foot injury this week but will push forward in this must-win game. The prognosis is a bit murkier for defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo, who is a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. Bentley has 10 total tackles and one sack and Nwankwo has three tackles and a sack in Colorado's first two games of 2024.

Colorado football must figure out how to adjust defensively

Defense was one of Colorado's biggest weaknesses last season, as is partially evidenced by a 43-35 double overtime victory against Colorado State, and it continues to hurt Sanders' squad in the early goings of the 2024 campaign. The Buffaloes are allowing 27 points and 153 rushing yards per game. That is obviously a minuscule sample size, but there is little to suggest that major improvements will be made once they start playing nationally ranked Big 12 teams.

Colorado football might have to wait until the offseason to once again attempt to fortify the defense, but the unit must be competent enough to will them past the more manageable games on their schedule. Injuries will only compound their deficiencies in that area, however.

Hence, fans hope that both Bentley and Nwankwo are able to hold their own against Colorado State. The Buffaloes will look to get right as they prepare for yet another prime-time matchup, with fans and pundits around the country ready to scrutinize their every move. Again, the stakes are high.