Former Colorado football player, Luke Eckardt, reveals that he feels resentment toward Deion Sanders and the coaching staff.

Deion Sanders caused a stir right when the Colorado football program hired him. A clip of him warning players that new transfers would be coming in went viral, as it caused mixed reactions across social media. Now, it sounds like one of the players who was let go by Sanders is voicing his frustrations with how it all went down.

Luke Eckardt, a former offensive lineman for the Buffaloes, claims he was originally excited to have Deion Sanders be his head coach. But that excitement quickly went away once the transfers came swarming in, according to Eric Olson of The Associated Press.

“It was a feeling of awe because it's Deion Sanders, and you play video games like ‘Madden' and he's on there. You're playing with a controller. Now it's different. It's a real dude. That's what I thought at first. But then it was like a seeping feeling of fear.”

Once the transfers came pouring in, Eckardt claims that after Colorado football's spring game, everything changed. Sanders and the coaching staff were holding one-on-one conversations with every single player. When it was Eckardt's turn, he received bad news.

“His heart sank the day after the spring game when a graduate assistant texted him to report to the football building. When Eckardt arrived, he said, there were 40-50 other players waiting to talk one-on-one with the coach. In a meeting lasting less than five minutes in a room overlooking Folsom Field, Sanders shook his hand, thanked him for his effort and told him he would not be on the team going forward.”

Luke Eckardt ended up moving on playing for Iowa Western Community College where he had a stellar year. He's now looking for a new school to play for in 2024. But from how things played out in Colorado, Eckardt couldn't help but feel resentment toward Deion Sanders and the Colorado football coaching staff.

“The Jackson State guys, they were cool. I liked them. I thought they were nice people, they were great teammates. Shedeur is a nice person. He's a good teammate, he's a great leader. I just couldn't care less about the coaches, I guess. All my resentment is just for the leadership and the coaches and all that. I don't have any anger toward the team.”