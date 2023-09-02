Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have everyone talking after their incredible win over TCU. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just the latest person to join in and marvel at Sanders' rapid transformation of the Colorado football program.

After going 1-11, Colorado turned to Deion Sanders to take over the head coaching position for their team and bring the Buffaloes out of the college football cellar. Sanders immediately began making sweeping changes, which included spending the offseason completely overhauling the roster. The NFL Hall of Fame cornerback started these changes by bringing in 80 new players to the team, including sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

His moves already seem like they're playing off after the Buffaloes pulled off an incredible upset over TCU with a 45-42 win. Shedeur Sanders threw for over 500 yards in his debut, while four players went for over 100 receiving yards, including running back Dylan Edwards and star two-way WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes reacted to Sanders' incredible turnaround following the TCU win, saying, “Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already!”

Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already! 💪🏽💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 2, 2023

Though Sanders and the Buffaloes still have a long way to go the rest of the season, they already look much improved from the one win team they were a year ago. Deion has already shown the ability to turn a team around after leading Jackson State to two consecutive SWAC titles during his last two years with the team. Now, he's one game in to turning around a Power-5 conference team.