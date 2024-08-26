Colorado's ban of Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler over critiques of Deion Sanders drew an honest take from ESPN's Paul Finebum on ESPN's Get Up. The ban, announced by the Colorado Buffaloes athletic department on August 23, against Keeler, has sparked debate across sports circles, with Finebaum weighing in on Sanders' underlying motives.

The decision to prohibit Keeler from asking questions at football-related events came after what the Colorado athletic department described as “sustained, personal attacks” on Coach Deion Sanders and his program. Despite being barred from direct interaction, Keeler is still allowed to attend football activities as a credentialed media member.

The language cited by the athletic department included Keeler's references to Sanders as “Deposition Deion,” the “Bruce Lee of B.S.,” and a “false prophet,” among others.

Appearing on ESPN's “Get Up,” Paul Finebaum broke down Sanders' tactics, suggesting that the ban was a calculated move to exert control and send a message to the media. According to Finebaum, the practice of ‘banning' reporters isn’t new in the coaching world. He also articulated that Sanders’ public handling of the situation was about asserting dominance over media narratives, especially during times when results on the field might not be aligning with expectations.

“As far as Deion Sanders, first of all, he doesn't have to announce it. There's a reason I think he's announcing it: he's trying to intimidate anyone from going down the same dark road. By the way, I have been to a million press conferences where a coach would not call on me because the coach did not like me. I'm sure you've been in the same spot, Greeny. That's all you have to do.

Finebum continued, “But the reason Deion is going public is that he wants total control, and things have not gone his way. That's really what this is all about. If things were going swimmingly, he wouldn't really have to worry about this guy at the Denver Post.”

While some might view Sanders' actions as an attempt to silence dissenting voices, Finebaum's perspective suggests a more nuanced strategy at play. By banning Keeler, Sanders has inadvertently elevated the reporter's profile, drawing national attention to both his critiques and the coach's response.

And, it causes an unnecessary distraction as the team goes into a tough schedule starting with perennial FCS power in North Dakota State to open the season on Thursday and then a high-stakes rivalry matchup against Nebraska on September 7th.