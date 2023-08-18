New season + Deion Sanders = same old Colorado football? That's the sentiment at least one returning player is pushing back against.

Van Wells, a sophomore offensive lineman who played in nine games for the Colorado Buffaloes last season, is not happy with the results of the preseason media poll. The poll is a vote by 36 media members who cover the Pac-12 to predict the conference's final standings.

Despite hiring Sanders to resurrect the program, Colorado placed 11th in the poll. Only Stanford was predicted to fare worse. To Wells, the media is missing some important context surrounding Colorado football.

“They just predicting off last year, this is a whole new team and a whole new coaching staff.” Wells lamented, per DNVR Buffs reporter Jake Schwanitz. “We just block out the noise. We know what we’re going to do.”

To Wells' credit, Colorado football has undergone a major renovation since Sanders was hired.

At least 46 scholarship players have exited the program since Deion Sanders' arrival. For a team that finished last season with a record of 1-11, including a record of 1-8 in conference play, an entirely new roster might not be the worst thing.

Even so, with that many new players and a new coaching staff, other issues are sure to crop up. Players need to adjust to a new system on offense and defense, and develop chemistry playing alongside one another. Coaches have to get players well versed in playbook terminology and new ways of executing skills on the field.

For all the hype Sanders has generated for Colorado football in the short time he's been there, only one thing matters at the end of the season: actual wins and losses, not predicted ones.