No one should be surprised that the Colorado football team is making waves on social media. That's just part of the deal when you hire Deion Sanders to oversee the program, after all.

The latest decision to make headlines? Colorado Buffaloes players wearing their social media handles on the backs of their practice jerseys, rather than their last names. Reactions across social media are divided, to say the least.

Some Colorado football fans saw a brilliant move from Sanders to let players rock their social media names. “FREE MARKETING FOR OUR BUFF PLAYERS! Thank you, Fox, for helping our players build their wealth as influencers,” one Bufaloes fan tweeted in support of the move.

Said another user: “Free marketing for players. This is amazing. Hope all get the money they deserve.”

For players, the decision by the NCAA to suspend the rule that prohibited college athletes from profiting off of their names, images, and likenesses (NIL) has major implications. College athletes can now generate income by signing NIL deals, and their presence on social media is a major factor driving those NIL deals.

However, other college football fans found the whole thing distasteful. “Real teams don't have to rely on a gimmick like this,” said a Twitter user who did not appreciate the attention the practice jerseys garnered.

For some, it was a showy move from a Colorado football team that has struggled mightily in recent seasons. “A lot of hype for a team that went 1-11 last year.”

Ultimately, this move will have no bearing on whether Sanders is able to resurrect the Buffaloes program. Some responded to the viral moment accordingly: “Some are so bothered by this idk why.”