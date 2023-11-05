Colorado football QB Shedeur Sanders has taken a beating this season, but has no intentions of quitting on his Buffaloes teammates

The 2023 season started out so promising for the Colorado football program. Deion Sanders showed up in Boulder with that trademark Prime Time swagger and confidence, breathing life into a program that had been dormant for two decades (the Buffs have only had one 10-win season in the last twenty years). When Coach Prime and the revamped Buffaloes started the season with a surprising 3-0 record on the backs of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, it looked like an unprecedented turnaround and dream season may be in the works. But the Buffaloes' dream season has since turned into a nightmare.

Following another Pac-12 loss, this one to Oregon State, the Colorado football team now sits at 4-5 on the season, a far cry from where they were following their come-from-behind win over Colorado State back in September. And from the sideline, Deion Sanders has had to watch his Buffs take each of these L's on the chin, all while he sees his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, get battered by opposing defenses. Following the game, Shedeur was asked about playing hurt and taking one physical beating after another.

“What type of guy would I look like, leaving all 80 of us out there hanging? It's got to be life-or-death situation for me to just leave everybody hanging like that. The pain of not being there for them overrides the pain that's going through my body.” (h/t Adam Rittenberg of ESPN).

You've gotta admire the maturity of the junior quarterback who is having an absolutely bonkers individual season, despite being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in all of college football. With an improved offensive line and defense, Deion Sanders may be able to get the Buffs back to that 10-win mark.