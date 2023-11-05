Colorado coach Deion Sanders is standing by his new offensive coordinator following a disappointing defeat to Oregon State.

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is standing by his new offensive coordinator after the team struggled to find offense Saturday in a 26-19 loss to Oregon State.

The Buffaloes struggled to move the ball and finished far lower than their average for the season in total offensive yards, per college football reporter Brett McMurphy. Colorado gave the play calling duties this week to Pat Shurmur, after going with Sean Lewis for the team's previous 8 games. It didn't work out well for Colorado and the team fell to 4-5 on the season after starting out a red hot 3-0.

Sanders is remaining positive following the loss. “We're not going to demean Sean Lewis; we're not going to take that tone,” Sanders said following the game, per ESPN. “Sean is a good man; I think he is a good play caller. We just needed change at the time. We needed to try something else at the time, and that's what we did. I don't look back on it. I don't second-guess myself whatsoever, because there's more to it than what you may know.”

Two of Colorado's 19 points came off of a defensive score on an Oregon State two-point conversion attempt. The Buffaloes finished with a pitiful -7 yards rushing on the game. Shedeur Sanders did have some success passing the ball, throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The Pat Shurmur led offense mustered only 15 first downs, and finished far short of the 408 yards it was averaging through 8 games. Colorado notched a total of 238 offensive yards against Oregon State.

The Buffaloes need to find a way to get yards and points soon. Colorado has games remaining against Arizona, Washington State and Utah. The team must win two of those games to become bowl eligible.