The Heisman Trophy race is nearly over, and with the ceremony on Saturday, college football fans have debated long enough. With many fans thinking Colorado football's Travis Hunter will win the 2024 Heisman Award, quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished within the top 10 candidates, ranking eighth overall.

The 2024 Heisman finalists include: Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Travis Hunter (Colorado), Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), and Cam Ward (Miami, FL).

Following the four finalists, 2024 Heisman Trophy ranking went as such:

5.) Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

6.) Bryson Daily, QB, Army

7.) Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

8.) Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

9.) Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

10.) Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Throughout the 2024 season, Sanders had a strong year when looking at the stat sheet.

In 12 games with Colorado football, Sanders led the Big 12 in completions (337), completion percentage (74.2%), passing yards (3,926), and passing touchdowns (35).

While the tape isn't as pretty as the stats, Sanders has helped his case as one of the top quarterback prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft. That isn't saying much, though, given the lack of competition at the position compared to last year's draft class. With quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels in the 2024 class, no quarterback comes close to any of them in the 2025 class.

Between Sanders, Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe, and Drew Allar, no quarterback prospect stands above their competition by much. Each prospect has their gifts while also possessing glaring weaknesses. That isn't specific to just this draft class, either. But, in terms of having a true no-doubt top quarterback in this class, there isn't one.

With that, Sanders was voted one of the top 10 players in the nation after his 2024 campaign, alongside one of the more fascinating players in recent college football memory.

Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter rank top 10 in Heisman voting

After Sanders and Hunter helped lead Colorado football to being ranked within the top 25 teams in the nation, both of them saw their names in the Heisman Trophy race.

Sanders' name is further down than Hunter's, though both players had a season worth noting in the eyes of the Heisman voters. And with the award announced on Saturday, there's nothing more these players can do to better their chances.

While Sanders won't hear his name on Saturday night, landing within the top 10 in voting should surely help his draft stock.