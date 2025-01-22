Although the 2025 NFL Draft is months away, the Tennessee Titans are on the clock. Due to having the worst record in the NFL, the Titans have the honor of the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and all options are on the table, even at quarterback.

Although Tennessee drafted Will Levis only two years ago, it would be remiss of Tennessee not to consider a quarterback with their top selection. Levis has been underwhelming as the primary signal caller in Nashville this season, and head coach Brian Callahan cannot afford to endure another losing season due to mediocre quarterback play.

However, with the top pick, who should the Titans take? Throughout the lead-up to the draft, there's been a raging debate between Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffalos signal caller Shedeur Sanders about who is No. 1. With how close things are, both quarterbacks will be considered for Tennessee. However, according to ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., the Titans should cozy up to the idea of Ward over Sanders, even with months to go until the 2025 NFL Draft.

Why Mel Kiper Jr. has the Titans taking Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft

In the latest edition of his 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Kiper doesn't beat around the bush regarding the competition between Ward and Sanders. Although Kiper has Sanders ranked ahead of Ward, he isn't basing the pick on his own rankings. Instead, he's relying on his NFL sources to determine which way Tennessee is leaning during the pre-draft process.

“I was a fan of Will Levis when the Titans took him early on Day 2 in 2023, and there's still a chance he'll put it all together,” said Kiper. “But he hasn't played nearly well enough to keep the job in Tennessee. The Titans had the NFL's second-worst QBR (37.3) and interception total (21) this season as they bounced between Levis and Mason Rudolph.

“I'm sure new general manager Mike Borgonzi will listen to trade offers here, but his real decision should come down to Ward vs. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. I actually have Sanders ranked one spot ahead of Ward on my Big Board (No. 4 overall). Ward has the early top-pick buzz around the league, though, so that's where I'm leaning for now. He extends plays with his creativity, mobility, and strong arm. Ward led the nation with 39 touchdown passes this season, and he'd help put the Titans back on track.”

So, although Kiper believes Sanders is better than Ward as a player, he still understands the immediate impact Ward can have on Tennessee's offense. The Titans have 92 days to figure this out, and once the 2025 NFL Draft combine happens, they'll better understand either quarterback. However, for now, it appears that Cam Ward is the top option for Tennessee.