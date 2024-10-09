Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the most high-profile players in collegiate football, but don’t be surprised if he steps onto the basketball court for some friendly competition with other top athletes!

Sanders recently shared that he traveled to Las Vegas to watch a WNBA Aces game, featuring stars A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, and expressed his interest in testing his skills against them, via X.

“I went to Vegas and seen the Aces play,” Sanders said. “A'Ja was definitely cool. I thought, you know, she was way taller than me….I felt like a big man in there, we was close in height. But nah, I just had a great conversation with her and her family and her parents, and they all cool. And I talked to her a little bit, you know, about the future.”

“But everything was fun though, I enjoyed going out there. That was my first WNBA game. The gameplay is fast, bro. I wanted to get out there a little bit. I wanted to get out there and just 1-on-1 A'Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum. I don't know – when I walked away, it left a bad taste, bro.

“She definitely could get the best of me, but what I'm saying is the way they compete with each other bro, it's different. It's something during the bye week, it ain't really no competition. So going to be able to see that, it was real amazing and got me back in that competitive mind.”

The Aces were recently defeated in their semifinal series against the New York Liberty three games to one.

Shedeur Sanders could be a high NFL Draft pick

Ahead of Colorado's matchup Saturday against No. 18 ranked Kansas State, Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman praised the talent of Sanders and predicted that he could be the first quarterback off the board in a future NFL Draft, via On3:

“There’s a lot of concerns that we have” Klieman said. “Obviously go to the offensive side. And I think Sanders will be the first quarterback picked off the board. He should be. In the film that I’ve seen of a lot of the top guys, I think he’s an excellent thrower. You can’t really confuse him. I’ve seen a lot of different teams try to manipulate coverage in disguise, and he does a really good job pre-snap to post-snap, and he can make all the throws, and has a lot of guys to throw the football to.”

Both teams are 4-1 as they enter Saturday's matchup in Boulder, Colorado.